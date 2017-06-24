Molly Sims is mourning her late dog.

The 44-year-old actress and her husband Scott Stuber are devastated after their beloved pooch Duke passed away following a short battle with cancer.

She wrote on Instagram on Friday (23.06.17): ''We are BEYOND devastated...Yesterday, we lost our beloved Dukie. When I married Scott, I knew I got 2 for the price of 1. Dukie...you've been our best friend for 8 1/2 years and weve cherished every second of it. You are the MOST lovable, needy, & sweet ball of fur there ever was. We feel soooooo lucky Brooksie, Scar, & Grey got to have you in their lives. I can't believe 2 weeks ago you were completely fine...running in the yard and playing in the bubbles.. cannonballing into our pool.

''Our hearts are absolutely breaking but we know you are living in doggie heaven and we will NEVER EVER forget you and the unconditional love you brought in to our lives. There will never EVER be another Duke. Thank you everyone for taking care of him and for everyone who loved him and has said so many prayers these last couple of days #8years #tooyoung #loveyouforever #howdidthishappenin2weeks #fcancer #heartbroken #nowords #poopetteandchloeLOVEDyou (sic).''

Molly and Scott tied the knot in 2011 and have three children - Brooks, five, Scarlett, two and Grey, five months - together.

Speaking previously about Grey's birth, she admitted she was shocked to deliver naturally as she was already booked in for a Caesarean section, the same process by which she delivered her older kids.

She said: ''Both my babies were C-sections because of complications with my pregnancies.

''I thought for sure this is going to be a C-section...

''I can't tell you how stressed I was. I was trying to make my husband go through red lights on Sunset [Boulevard] because we live quite far from Cedars.

''We got into an argument because he wouldn't run a red light, because I was having contractions.''