Molly Ringwald wants to find the polka dot prom dress she wore in cult 1980s film 'Pretty In Pink'.

The actress played high school senior Andie Walsh in the coming of age of movie in which her character creates her own unique pink prom gown.

Molly, 50, kept all the costumes she got to wear in the 1986 John Hughes penned film except for the iconic dress she wears in the story's climax and she wishes she could now get her hands on it.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: ''I kept all of the costumes from that film - except for the prom dress. Back then I hated it so much, but now, it's the one thing from all of my films that I would love to have.''

Molly has revealed that 'Pretty In Pink' costume designer Marilyn Vance created three versions of the high-necked dress and she hopes one day she can get her hands on one of them even though she has no idea what happened to the garments.

She added: ''I'd love to see that dress again!''

Molly - who is married to writer Panio Gianopoulos, with whom she has three children, daughter Mathilda and twins Adele and Roman - keeps all her other movie outfits in storage boxes to preserve them but there is a bag from 'Pretty In Pink' that has made it into her everyday wardrobe.

She said: ''There was this little pink bag with a little wave pattern on it that I carried in one of the scenes and I always loved it, so I still keep it out. Just recently, my daughter was going somewhere and I let her borrow it - she was very excited about that.''

Molly starred in 'Pretty In Pink' - which was directed by Howard Deutch - alongside Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts,

James Spader and her fellow 'Brat Pack' member Andrew McCarthy.