Molly Ringwald would hate to see 'Pretty in Pink' remade.

The 50-year-old actress portrayed Andie Walsh in the iconic 1986 Howard Deutch movie but has admitted she would love to see a movie inspired by the movie - as well as her other 80s flicks including 'Sixteen Candles' and 'The Breakfast Club' - but would be devastated if they were remade.

When asked whether she would feel nostalgic if 'Pretty in Pink' was remade, Ringwald told InStyle: ''No! Never! I wouldn't want 'The Breakfast Club' or 'Sixteen Candles' re-made either.

''I feel like those movies were so perfect for the time.

''I would love it if someone made a movie that was inspired by one of those films, but they'd have to adapt it for today. Life has changed.''

The romantic comedy - which is also referred to as a 'Brat Pack' film - was produced by Lauren Shuler Donner and written by John Hughes.

It follows Andie who is an outcast at her Chicago high school who spends her time hanging out with her older boss (Annie Potts) or her quirky classmate Duckie (Jon Cryer).

However, when one of the popular kids, Blane (Andrew McCarthy), asks her on a date she starts falling for her but begins to realise that dating someone from a different social circle isn't easy.

In the coming-of-age of movie her character creates her own unique pink prom gown and although the actress kept all the costumes she got to wear in the 1986 Hughes-penned film except for the iconic dress she wears in the story's climax, and she wishes she could now get her hands on it.

She said: ''I kept all of the costumes from that film - except for the prom dress. Back then I hated it so much, but now, it's the one thing from all of my films that I would love to have.''