Bond girl Molly Peters has died at the age of 75.

The retired British actress was famous for starring as nurse Patricia Fearing opposite former 007 Sir Sean Connery in 1965's 'Thunderball'.

It was revealed on Tuesday (30.05.17) that she sadly passed away with the cause of death as yet unknown.

A statement on the official James Bond Twitter page confirming the sad news, read : ''We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family. (sic)''

The blonde bombshell was the first ever Bond girl to strip off her clothes in one of the movies and even sparked controversy leading to the film almost being slapped with an 'X' rating for nudity.

Several scenes from the movie had to be cut at the request of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) because they were deemed to risqué.

After the huge break, Molly only appeared in one other film, the slapstick comedy 'Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River' in 1968, which featured Jerry Lewis in the lead role.

Molly's death comes a week after former James Bond Sir Roger Moore passed away in Switzerland after losing a short battle with cancer.

Molly's former co-star Sean, 86, led the tributes to the iconic British actor, who proceeded him as the secret service spy agent in 1973's 'Live and Let Die'.

The 'Diamonds Are Forever' star said he was surprised they remained close for so many years as it's ''unusual'' in Hollywood.

He previously said: ''I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.''