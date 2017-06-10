Mollie King insists The Saturdays won't reunite for a ''couple of years''.

The 'Issues' hitmakers - comprising Mollie, Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Una Healy - have been on hiatus since 2015, but there are still no plans for them to reunite, and they will only do so when they are all on board.

Mollie said: ''It would need to be all five of us. You never know what's going to happen, so watch this space.

''It would be fun to do in a couple of years' time.''

Since going on hiatus, Mollie, Vanessa and Una have all launched solo careers, while Rochelle has moved into presenting and Frankie enjoyed a stint on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

But Mollie insists there is no competition between them and they are all supportive of one another.

Asked if things are competitive, she said: ''Oh God no, not at all. We're all so supportive of each other. We've been through so much with one another.

''Me and the girls are still very much a band, so we haven't split up or anything. It's just about supporting each other on our different journeys and it's so nice to be close to them.''

For now, Mollie is looking forward to releasing her ''girly anthem'' at some point this summer.

She told Look magazine: ''I'm currently recording. My single will be out towards the end of summer so I haven't been able to take any holidays until I know the exact release date.

''It's an upbeat one - a girly anthem that you can blast out of your car or dance to on a night out.''