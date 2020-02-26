Mollie King wants people to be ''really open'' about their experiences with dyslexia.

The former Saturdays singer has previously spoken candidly about her struggles with the learning disorder - which affects reading, writing and spelling - and thinks it's good to know there are ''so many'' other people dealing with the condition.

In an interview with House of Solo magazine, Mollie said: ''I think the best thing is to be really open about it. Especially in the music business, and probably film as well, I think there are so many people who are dyslexic. So, it's nice to be working amongst people who have those same difficulties.''

Mollie has been given help in her various presenting roles, as BBC Radio 1, where she hosts the weekend breakfast show with Matt Edmondson, highlight listeners' texts for her and is also allowed to practice her autocues when presenting 'This Morning'.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old beauty believes humour is a key ingredient in making a successful radio show.

When asked what makes the perfect show, Mollie said: ''Tough one. I mean, I think humour is always good, especially when doing the weekend breakfast show. In the morning people want something that's going to make them smile.

''We also like to keep our show relatively pacey, moving through different subjects quickly, so that while people are getting ready for work, they can just tune in here and there when they can.''

Mollie also emphasised the importance of hard work, which she is keen to express to younger people.

She explained: ''When I'm speaking to people at school or at college, I think it's a really important message to put across. Obviously, having natural ability, that's always going to help, but actually I think what helps just as much is putting in the extra hours.''