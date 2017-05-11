Mollie King insists The Saturdays will reunite in ''a couple of years''.

The 29-year-old singer and her fellow girl group members, Una Healy, Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge, decided to take a break from the music industry in 2014 but the blonde-haired beauty has revealed the 'Up' hitmakers are ''definitely'' set to re-group in the future.

Speaking exclusively about the band's future to BANG Showbiz at the Coca-Cola Summer Party, which took place at London's Kachette on Wednesday night (10.05.17), she said: ''Definitely. I think that that will definitely be on the cards in a couple of years.''

However, Mollie has revealed for the moment her and the rest of her bandmates are all ''having fun'' pursuing their solo ventures, which has seen Una launch her own solo single ' Stay My Love', although they still keep in touch with one another.

She continued: ''But at the moment we are just having fun doing our own thing and we still catch up with each other all the time. So maybe in a couple of years.''

Mollie is currently in the midst of recording her debut solo album, which has seen her spend ''every single day'' in the studio working on her own records.

Speaking about her current projects, she said: ''I'm recording every single day at the minute. It is absolutely mental.''

And the pop star is eager for the release of her own tracks this summer, which she has likened to the feel good vibe of The Saturdays hits, because she feels she has been ''trapped in a box'' and is ready to be free.

She added: ''But it is going to becoming out this summer and I cannot wait. I'm literally like I feel I've been trapped in a box and I'm ready to get out. I cannot wait for it to come out. The sound is very pop, it's going to be something you can dance to and just really feel good; you'd have it on with the girls on a road trip or a good night out. Definitely like The Saturdays in the way they feel good and can dance to. It's going to be a lot of fun.''

