Mollie King wears as many sequins and sparkles ''as possible'' over the festive season but still likes to feel comfortable.
The former Saturdays singer loves getting dressed up for Christmas parties and likes to mix glamour with feeling comfortable.
She said: ''For this time of year, I love to wear sequins and sparkles, it's the only time you can get away with wearing as much of it as possible...
''I have a few parties to look forward to this year and I'll always go with what I feel most comfortable in, either a beautiful statement piece or a matching set.''
This Christmas, the 31-year-old beauty - who is currently single - will be spending December 25 with her family and is looking forward to a fun-packed day.
She said: ''The festive season is the perfect time to treat yourself.
''This year, all the family are spending Christmas at my mum's. My four nephews will be there, running riot. So there will be lots going on.''
In 2017, Mollie took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' and she embraced the sparkly costumes on the show.
She said: ''I absolutely loved doing 'Strictly' and wearing the costumes was a dream.
''It gave you the opportunity to wear sequins and outfits that you'd never wear in day-to-day life.''
These days, the 'Issues' hitmaker is co-hosting the BBC Radio 1 weekend breakfast show three days a week with Matt Edmondson and still hasn't got used to the early starts.
She admitted: ''I set about three alarms - with one of them outside my bedroom, so I have to get out of bed to turn it off.''
