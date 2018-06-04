Mollie King takes confidence from wearing outfits that flatter her figure.

The 31-year-old beauty - who is best known for time in The Saturdays - has revealed she derives confidence from wearing things that suit her athletic figure.

The blonde beauty - who is now a radio presenter - shared: ''The key to feeling body confident is wearing something that flatters your figure.

''For me, it's important I wear styles that suit my athletic figure. But having said that, I don't think you should stick to one style.

''It's nice to experiment and play around. I like a skirt and something off the shoulder.

''I also think it's important to feel confident in sportswear. I like to wear sports clothes I feel confident in but that are also nicely fitted and look stylish.

''If you feel good in what you're wearing it gives you that extra boost.''

Despite her enviable figure, Mollie admits she'd still like to firm up her core.

However, the London-born star has admitted she's not relishing the sacrifices she'll need to make in order to achieve her fitness goals.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'd really like to improve my flexibility and core strength.

''I hate doing sit-ups and they make me feel physically sick but I know you need that core strength.''

And now the summer has arrived in Britain, Mollie conceded she no longer has any excuses to avoid exercising.

She said: ''I try to train three or four times a week. I have a personal trainer that I go to and I really enjoy boxing.

''Generally, I'd say I'm more of a gym bunny, because I like doing indoor activities such as boxing.

''But when the sun's out, I love working out in the sunshine - playing tennis on a sunny day is one of my favourite things to do.''