Mollie King has revealed that Rochelle Humes is the best cook in The Saturdays.

The girl group may be on a hiatus but the members - which also includes Frankie Bridge, Una Healy and Vanessa White - still hang out regularly together and Mollie, 31, admits when it comes to kitchen skills no one can match Rochelle, 29.

Speaking during a cooking segment on 'This Morning' - which co-hosted with Mark Wright - Mollie spilled: ''Oh by far I would say Rochelle is the best cook. Although, Vanessa recently is coming out with a few dishes you wouldn't expect and she's very relaxed about it. She's like, 'Oh, I've just got this ready.' And you think how have you done that girl?!'

Although Rochelle and Vanessa are talented amateur chefs, the 'What About Us' hitmakers are not all equally as skilled in the kitchen, and Mollie admits she's a disaster in the kitchen.

She said: ''I'm a terrible, terrible cook.''

Mollie and Mark, 31, got to try chef Jack Stein's fish tacos on the daytime show and as they chowed down on the Mexican-British fusion food, the former 'TOWIE' star revealed his wife Michelle Keegan has some serious cooking skills.

Mark said: ''This is one compliment I'm going to give, my wife is an incredible cook. She makes this incredible Spanish prawns pil pil with garlic and chilli.''

Sharing how his life in Los Angeles has affected his palette, Mark added: ''One of the positives of living in LA, which I have for the past year, is tacos are everywhere because it's a very Mexican culture over there. Everyone just eats tacos so now I've just got into them.''