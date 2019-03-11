Mollie King has penned a children's book about her pet dog.

The Saturdays singer has turned her hand to writing and the book's lead character is based on her ginger poodle Alfie.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Mollie's been juggling her Radio 1 presenting job with writing her first book and it's already looking like it will be a hit. She adores her pooch Alfie and wanted to use him to help children understand insecurities and how to overcome them. After appearing on Strictly and bagging her job on Radio 1, Mollie has become a really respected name so her book caused a frenzy when it was sent out to publishers. She's now in the middle of a bidding war.''

And when she's not busy with her budding radio career and writing her book, Mollie would love to make a return to music and previously confessed she wants a Saturdays reunion with her bandmates Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes.

She said: ''Being in The Saturdays was a dream come true and I'd love for there to be a reunion in the future. When you're in this industry, you've got to trust yourself and go with your gut and that's what we did. You have to try not to get wrapped up in anything.''

Asked if things are competitive between them, she said: ''Oh God no, not at all. We're all so supportive of each other. We've been through so much with one another. Me and the girls are still very much a band, so we haven't split up or anything. It's just about supporting each other on our different journeys and it's so nice to be close to them.''