Mollie King regularly ''disconnects'' from social media.

The Saturdays singer thinks it is ''important'' to take regular breaks from her communications devices in order to stop herself from getting ''overwhelmed with everyday life'' and has urged others to follow her lead.

She said: ''In today's busy world, it's easy to feel as though we always need to be contactable and that means we can very quickly become overwhelmed with everyday life. So taking time to disconnect and get 'off the grid' - even if just for a few hours - is really important to me.

''Regularly making time for yourself is crucial, whether that's indulging in a bit of pampering or taking a relaxing break.

''There are so many places that are easily accessible now, through sites like Booking.com, that you don't have to go anywhere extravagant to switch off. I've just come back from an amazing break in Sweden and feel relaxed, re-energised and ready to take on the world!''

Before heading off on her trip to Sweden with her mum, the 30-year-old star spoke of her belief that going ''off the grid'' would help her recharge and boost her well-being.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so excited to be going away. I'll also be going offline for a couple of days to disconnect and recharge. Having a break from social media every so often is really important and I think good for your well-being. I can't wait for this little escape off the grid with my mum. See you the other side! (sic)''

