Mollie King has landed a full-time job on BBC Radio 1.

The Saturdays star will now join Matt Edmondson on Friday afternoons between 1pm and 4pm starting in June, as the UK station launches a brand new schedule for the end of the week to get listeners ready for the weekend.

Mollie said: ''I've grown up listening to Radio 1 and I can't wait to be one of the team. This is an absolute dream for me! The only person more excited than me is my mum - who is delighted I finally have a proper job! I've had so much fun working with Matt over the past few weeks, and I'm so glad I'm no longer just 'Mollie From The Saturdays' but Mollie from the 'Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays!''

The 30-year-old singer and TV star Scarlett Moffatt recently co-hosted with Matt on his Saturday afternoon show.

Also working the Friday are Dev and Alice Levine, Maya Jama and Scott Mills.

The weekend will kick off with 'Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast', hosted by Dev and Alice between 6.30am and 10am.

They'll be followed by presenter Maya Jama - who is dating rapper Stormzy - hosting 'Radio 1's Greatest Hits with Maya Jama' until 1pm.

After Mollie and Matt, Scott will takeover by presenting The Official Chart at 4pm until 7pm, where he'll be counting down to The Official Number 1, which has always been a dream of his since he started working on the airwaves.

He said: ''I was sat with my mum when I got this news, and she actually cried because I've been pretending to do the chart show on Radio 1 since I was 8 years old. I've filled in on the show so much over the years, and I can't believe it's actually mine. I'm beyond excited!''

This means regular DJs Nick Grimshaw and Greg James have been axed from Friday's schedule.

A source told The Sun Online: ''A four day week has been introduced for presenters including Nick and Greg.''

Radio 1's new Friday schedule is as follows:

6.30am-10am - Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast with Dev and Alice

10am-1pm - Radio 1's Greatest Hits with Maya Jama

1pm-4pm - Matt and Mollie

4pm-7pm - The Official Chart with Scott Mills