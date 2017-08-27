Mollie King is ''still getting used'' to dating again.

The Saturdays singer admits she is a bit nervous about going out on dates now she is single again following her split from model David Gandy.

She said: ''I'm still getting used to [dating]. At first I was like, 'Ah, I'm single, what do you do?!' And it all seemed a bit nerve-wracking. My friends tell me to go on and get out there, and if Mr Right comes along then great. But I haven't really been on that many dates. I find it very hard to meet people - I feel like everybody meets on apps these days.

''I'm hoping that one of my friends will set me up. When it's the other way round, I'm that pushy friend saying: 'Go on the date, you'll have a great time, you can dress up, have fun!' But when they say it back to me, I'm like, 'Oh god, I don't know!' I think when you're 'looking', they're never going to pop up.''

And the 30-year-old singer tries her best to keep her romances under wraps but doesn't regret writing a song about her split from David.

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: ''I make a real effort to try to keep things private, but it does feel very different when you're saying something in a song. At the time I wrote it, it was exactly what I was going through and it was all I could think about.

''I've moved on from that feeling, but I think you always remember how you felt. So no, I don't actually feel like that now, which is good. When you're in love with somebody, obviously you're going to go through that heartbreak if you split up. But I'm not in that place any more.''