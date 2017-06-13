Mollie King has ''two different sides'' to her style.

The 30-year-old singer - who is known for being in the girlband The Saturdays alongside Frankie Bridge, Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes and Una Healy - doesn't think her fashion sense has changed ''too much'' over the years, but she has realised she has two distinct styles - an ultra feminine and a tomboy side.

Speaking about the garments she wears, to The Daily Star Online, she said: ''I don't think it's changed too much over the last couple of years, but I definitely have two different sides to me. One side is really feminine and the other is a lot more tomboy.''

Although Mollie believes she hasn't drastically changed the clothes she wears and would be ''open-minded'' about embracing any trend, she would try to avoid channelling the 80s era in her outfits.

She said: ''I'm pretty open-minded and I would usually be happy to try anything! The one trend from the catwalks I am not hugely keen is some of the 80s style trends.

''I love fashion. It's always been a big part of me.''

And the blonde-haired beauty has admitted regardless of what ensemble she is wearing she cannot leave the house without a pair of sunglasses.

When asked what her ultimate wardrobe essential is, she said: ''Sunglasses - I can't live without them.''

However, the 'Back To you' hitmaker has revealed the one piece of advice she has received over the years if she is ever in doubt about her attire is to take off one accessory.

When asked about the best tip she has ever received, she said: ''When in doubt, take one accessory off.''

Mollie has revealed fashion designer and former Spice Girls band member Victoria Beckham is her absolute style crush and she adores everything the 43-year-old muse wears.

When asked who her fashion icon is, she simply said: ''Victoria Beckham.''

But Mollie also relies on social media, magazines and films for style inspiration.

She added: ''Pretty much everywhere! Films and magazines or even Instagram. There is style all around you and so many opportunities to take inspiration from.''