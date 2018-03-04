Mollie King is reportedly dating cricketer Stuart Broad.

The Saturdays singer - who was previously in a relationship with model David Gandy and was most recently romantically linked with her 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner A.J. Pritchard - is said to have enjoyed a string of dates with the 31-year-old England bowler and though things are only in the ''early stages'', friends predict it could turn serious between the couple.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's the early stages but they are both really into each other. It looks like a proper romance.

''Stuart has even said he could see himself settling down with Mollie if it all continues to go well.

''They are well-suited and make an attractive couple.''

Stuart - who has been single since his three-year relationship with lingerie model Bealey Mitchell ended last May - is preparing to jet off to New Zealand with the England team later this month, but the source said he and Mollie, 30, will be ''in touch constantly'' while he's away.

The blonde beauty - who has also been romantically linked with Prince Harry in the past - recently admitted she isn't interested in playing games when it comes to love.

She said: ''I don't really like guys who play hard to get and I can't be bothered to chase somebody.

''I'd rather somebody show me they're interested.''

And Mollie knows instantly if she has a connection with a guy when they first meet.

She added: ''I'm really attracted to personality.

''The minute I meet someone I know if I'm attracted to them.''