Mollie King prioritises comfort over style when it comes to her holiday wardrobe.

The Saturdays star is sharing her top tips to enjoy the summer and she is adamant that when packing for your break you should forget trends and go for clothes that you feel comfortable in.

In an interview with The Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''You can't beat a beach holiday, I do spend a lot of time in LA it has it all. A tip that I follow for my holiday wardrobe is to always go with what makes you feel comfortable and suits your body shape, rather than just following trends. That way you'll feel confident and it makes a huge difference.''

And when it comes to accessories, the 31-year-old BBC Radio 1 presenter says great sunglasses are top of the list.

She said: ''A must have for me is a great pair of sunglasses that can go with everything in your wardrobe. I also think a fabulous dress is a must.''

The 31-year-old blonde beauty also believes women should use fashion to represent their own personality and that's how she's always approached her outfits.

She said: ''I think it's such a good way to show off who you are and represent what you're about. I would say I have a very classic style. I like to wear fitted clothes and nothing too busy. I also love choosing beautiful statement pieces. Colour wise I would always go for a block colour, normally a white, navy, something classic. But it's really fun to mix it up for summer. And shape-wise I love something that is fitted. ''I'm currently really into co-ords, matching tops and bottoms. There are some gorgeous matching sets in the Littlewoods summer collection, such as Oasis, Miss Selfridge, Lavish Alice, Skeena, Lost Ink and Kurt Gieger. The collections are perfect for summer because all of the pieces are so bright and colourful. And there's a great range of printed dresses, embellishment and matching sets perfect for anything from holiday dressing to BBQ's, weddings and garden parties.''