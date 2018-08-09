Mollie King and Stuart Broad have broken up.

The former Saturdays singer recently split from the English cricketer after a whirlwind romance, which lasted just five months, and their busy schedules have been blamed for the break-up.

A source told The Sun: ''Mollie and Stuart's romance has fizzled out. Their schedules are packed and it's not been easy to see each other often.

''It wasn't working so they went their separate ways. There are no hard feelings.''

Mollie had previously opened up about their relationship, explaining that the pair had been pals for years before getting together.

She said: ''We've been on a few dates and it's very early days, but he's absolutely lovely.

''We've known each other for years, although I can't remember how we actually met.''

BBC Radio 1 DJ Mollie, 30, was previously in a relationship with model David Gandy and was also romantically linked with her 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner A.J. Pritchard.

Before embarking on his brief romance with Mollie, Stuart, 31, had been single since his three-year relationship with lingerie model Bealey Mitchell ended in 2017.

Mollie - who has also been romantically linked with Prince Harry in the past - previously insisted she isn't interested in playing games when it comes to love.

She said: ''I don't really like guys who play hard to get and I can't be bothered to chase somebody.

''I'd rather somebody show me they're interested. I'm really attracted to personality. The minute I meet someone I know if I'm attracted to them.''

And Mollie has admitted that she falls in love quickly.

She said: ''I think I fall in love very easily. Every decision, whether it's my love life or my career, I lead with my heart instead of my head, which sometimes might not be the best thing.''