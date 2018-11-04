Mollie King and Stuart Broad have split up for a second time.

The former Saturdays singer recently split from the English cricketer, just two months after they rekindled their romance, and their busy schedules have one again been blamed for the break-up.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''They agreed to break up last week and the split was very amicable. They were just too busy for the relationship to work.''

While Stuart has been busy with his cricket commitments, Mollie is working hard as the new host of BBC Radio 1's weekend breakfast show alongside Matt Edmondson.

The insider explained: ''As well as Mollie's commitments, Stuart is always away with England and is spending the next six weeks competing in Sri Lanka.''

Mollie had previously opened up about their relationship, explaining that the pair had been pals for years before getting together.

They initially dated for five months, before splitting up in September and reconciling soon afterwards.

She said: ''We've been on a few dates and it's very early days, but he's absolutely lovely.

''We've known each other for years, although I can't remember how we actually met.''

Mollie, 31, was previously in a relationship with model David Gandy and was also romantically linked with her 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner A.J. Pritchard.

Before embarking on romance with Mollie, Stuart, 32, had been single since his three-year relationship with lingerie model Bealey Mitchell ended in 2017.

Mollie - who has also been romantically linked with Prince Harry in the past - previously insisted she isn't interested in playing games when it comes to love.

She said: ''I don't really like guys who play hard to get and I can't be bothered to chase somebody.

''I'd rather somebody show me they're interested. I'm really attracted to personality. The minute I meet someone I know if I'm attracted to them.''

And Mollie has admitted that she falls in love quickly.

She said: ''I think I fall in love very easily. Every decision, whether it's my love life or my career, I lead with my heart instead of my head, which sometimes might not be the best thing.''