Moises Arias, Lou Wilson and Derek Gaines have joined Judd Apatow's comedy movie about Pete Davidson's life.

The trio are set to star in unknown roles in the untitled semi-autobiographical film revolving around the 'Saturday Night Live' comic, which is set for release on June 19, 2020 and join a growing cast which includes Jimmy Tatro, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley and Pamela Adlon.

The film's script has been penned by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus and Apatow will produce the picture for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.

Pete, 25, grew up in Staten Island, New York City, and lost his firefighter father in the September 11 Twin Towers terror attack, when he was just seven, and the comedian has previously admitted that the death of his parent has greatly influenced his stand-up routines - which he started at the age of 16.

Pete was also previously engaged to Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, 25, as well as 25-year-old pop superstar Ariana Grande who he popped the question to after just four weeks of dating.

The stars will also act alongside Maude Apatow - the daughter of director Judd and Leslie Mann - who will play Pete's on-screen sister in the movie.

Maude has previously featured in her dad's early films including 'Knocked Up', 'Funny People' and 'This is 40'.

Moises, 25, is best known for his role in 'Hannah Montana' and was last seen in 2019 drama film 'Five Feet Apart' while Lou is known for starring in Netflix documentary film 'American Vandal' and Derek, 34, is known for TBS comedy series ' The Last O.G.'.