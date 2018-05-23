Moby won't tour again.

The 52-year-old musician occasionally joins his friend Peter Hook on stage when the former New Order star performs in London, but he's got no interest in playing his own shows as there are so many other things he finds more ''satisfying''.

He said: ''Even sitting backstage for someone else's tour made me never want to go on tour again. I toured for such a long time. There are so many other things to do in life.

''To stay home and to go hiking and have dinner with my friends and to work on politics and activism and music, and sleep in my own bed and wake up every morning and make a smoothie...

''None of that is lucrative. But it's so much more satisfying.''

And though the 'Porcelain' hitmaker - whose 1999 album 'Play' sold over 10 million copies and had every track licensed to films, TV shows and adverts - still loves making music, he doesn't really view it as his profession any more because it isn't very profitable.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I almost don't see making music as a profession any more.

''I certainly don't make money from it. My manager keeps asking me why I still make albums. Well, I love making albums. And I'm a middle-aged guy who doesn't have relationships, so I have to do something.''

Meanwhile, Moby is famously a vegan and animal rights activist, but he hit out at fellow non-meat eater Morrissey for his recent controversial statements, including allegedly saying: ''Halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of Isil.''

Moby said: ''This reminds me of a Chris Rock skit, where he's talking about a weird drunk uncle. Everyone in the family is like, 'OK... we love him but he's gonna do something weird. Just stay away.'

''I don't know Morrissey. I liked The Smiths, I like some of his solo records, I appreciate that he's a vegan... but I kind of wish he would not say weird, racist things.''