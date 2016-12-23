The unnamed woman was allegedly spotted by Moby's assistant on his Hollywood Hills property on Wednesday, when the musician wasn't home. The assistant called the police as soon as she spied the fan, who reportedly tried to make off with a parcel intended for Moby. When officers arrived she was still clutching the package, which was addressed to Moby, according to TMZ.com.

She was arrested for petty theft but the police department are also said to be recommending charges of trespassing.

According to the website, the woman has shown up at the property multiple times trying to meet Moby but this is her first encounter with the police because of it.