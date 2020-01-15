Moby has announced that all profits made from his seventh studio album will go to charity.

The 54-year-old musician will release his LP 'All Visible Objects' - from which he has already unveiled the first single 'Power is Taken' - on March 6 and he has confirmed that 100 per cent of profits from his record will go to charitable organisations with each track making money for a different cause.

Among the charities that Moby has chosen to be recipients of funds include Extinction Rebellion, the Rainforest Action Network, Brighter Green, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Physicians Committee, the Good Food Institute and the Indivisible Project.

As a vegan of 32 years and committed animal rights campaigner the 'Natural Blues' hitmaker has selected Mercy for Animals, Animal Equality, the Humane League and International Anti-Poaching to be beneficiaries from the album too.

Moby - who has a large tattoo of the words ''Animal Rights'' etched across his arms and a ''Vegan For Life'' inking on his back - also owns the vegan restaurant His Little Pine in Los Angeles.

It is not yet known if Moby intends to head out on tour in support of 'All Visible Objects' after he previously stated that he is done with life on the road.

Speaking in 2018, he said: ''Even sitting backstage for someone else's tour made me never want to go on tour again. I toured for such a long time. There are so many other things to do in life.

''To stay home and to go hiking and have dinner with my friends and to work on politics and activism and music, and sleep in my own bed and wake up every morning and make a smoothie ... None of that is lucrative. But it's so much more satisfying.''