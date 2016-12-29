Kelly Lord was spotted on Moby's Hollywood Hills property on 21 December (16) by his assistant, who called the police. When officers arrived, Lord appeared to be trying to make off with a package addressed to Moby and she was arrested for petty theft.

Lord has reportedly shown up at his house on a number of occasions to try and meet the musician, and Moby has now taken protective action by applying for a restraining order against her.

A judge agreed to his request, meaning Lord has to stay at least 100 yards away from his home, work place and car, according to TMZ.com.

In the legal documents, Moby claims Lord threatened to destroy a car belonging to one of his house guests, who she confronted. On the same occasion, she was found hiding in his bushes and, when asked about her behaviour, she claimed she was killing spiders. She also took items from his mailbox, which is a federal offence.

It was first reported that Moby wasn't at home at the time. Police officers are reportedly recommending Lord be charged with trespassing in addition to theft.