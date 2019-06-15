Moby once fell asleep during a threesome.

The 'Play' hitmaker - who has spoken openly about his drug abuse and wild partying at the height of his fame - felt he'd become a ''husk of a human'' when his raunchy night of passion was cut short and he only realised when his own snoring woke him up.

In an interview with Q magazine, he said: ''To be fair, it was a very comfortable bed. But I've never had that experience - to fall asleep at the beginning of a threesome with two beautiful women and wake yourself up because you were snoring. I was like, 'Wow, I'm so depleted. Like a husk of a human.' ''

The 53-year-old electronic musician admitted he's slept with more than a hundred women but can't remember the exact number.

He said: ''How many people did I sleep with? I don't know. A lot. Triple figures? Maybe somewhere there. Not Russell Brand numbers.''

Moby was particularly drawn to strippers because he felt they were just as ''broken and vulnerable'' as he was.

He said: ''I think it's because I felt very broken and very vulnerable and I really appreciated it when I encountered other people who were also broken and vulnerable. I remember going to a bachelor party and the men were being disrespectful to the stripper they hired and I went in and stopped them and escorted her out and gave her money and put her in a cab because I was so offended. Not that I was a paragon of virtue.''

And the 'Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?' hitmaker admitted he slept around because he was looking for validation.

He said: ''Sex was perfectly fine but what I was looking for, even if it only lasted for a little while, was a woman who would acknowledge me and validate me and give me a sense of worth.''