Moby has apologised to Natalie Portman after she slammed him for claiming they dated in his memoir 'Then It Fell Apart'.

The 53-year-old musician claimed in his memoir that he dated the 'Black Swan' actress for a brief period in 2001, and said at the time he was 37 and she was 20.

After an extract of the book was published online, Natalie then denied the claims, stating that she was only 18 when she met the star, and found his advances ''creepy'' and ''inappropriate''.

Moby originally doubled down on his claims, sharing a picture of the pair of them together to prove his side of the story.

But in a new Instagram post, he has backtracked and said ''many of the criticisms'' he faces are ''very valid'', as he admits it was ''inconsiderate'' of him not to tell Natalie about her inclusion in the book.

Posting in a lengthy caption to a photo of the words ''from moby, an apology'', he wrote: ''As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.

''I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.

''So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. (sic)''

The 'Porcelain' hitmaker then also admitted he ''should've acted more responsibly and respectfully'' when he and Natalie first met.

He continued: ''Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.''