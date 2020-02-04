Mo'nique has accused Oprah Winfrey of making her life ''harder''.

The 52-year-old star hit out at the media mogul in an open letter shared to Instagram, in which she claimed there is a ''disparity'' between the way Oprah treats people ''who were accused of the same'' crimes, citing an interview in which the 'Wrinkle in Time' actress was asked about Harvey Weinstein and contrasting her response to the face she produced a #MeToo documentary about Russell Simmons.

She wrote: ''Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations.

''did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O'Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you ''always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the ''silver lining''.

''You also said ''if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment''.

''When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?

''Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ''support'' the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?

''The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn't H.W. have way more accusers? (sic)''

The pair's feud stems back to when they worked together on 'Precious' in 2009, with Mo'Nique previously explaining she had refused to do any additional campaigning for the film as she wasn't offered extra pay, and she referenced the drama when relating her own ''personal experience'' with Oprah.

She continued: ''My personal experience with you is you've watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting ''Precious'' internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment.

''And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven't said a word?

''When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, '' you have to work really really hard''.

''My sixteen year old self didn't know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life ''harder''(sic)''

Mo'Nique then urged Oprah to choose carefully who she ''stands by''.

She concluded: ''Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the ''right people''. Love you to life (sic)''

The star previously claimed she had been ''labelled as difficult'' and blacklisted by the entertainment industry as a result of the 'Precious' row.

And she also admitted she was unhappy when Oprah invited her parents and brother Gerald onto her show to discuss Mo'Nique's accusations of molestation.

While the 'Bessie' star was happy for her sibling to speak, she was ''not on good terms'' with her mother.

She previously: ''Had Oprah Winfrey said to me, 'I have your mother,' I would've said, 'Shut that s**t down, because I don't want the world seeing my mother, being so greedy over money that she's willing to do anything to go on your show'.''

Oprah has never addressed Mo'Nique's accusations.