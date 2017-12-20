MNEK is desperate to spit some lines on a Cardi B track.

The 23-year-old producer and songwriter has worked on tracks for the likes of Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie, but he's set his sights on performing a hook on a track by the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper.

He has even offered to perform at her forthcoming wedding with her Migos star fiance Offset.

MNEK - whose real name is Uzoechi 'Uzo' Emenike - tweeted Cardi: ''i now know all the words to 'Bodak Yellow' your verse on 'No Limit' AND 'Motorsport'. I'm stanninggggg, can i sing a hook for you? or at your wedding idk.... in any case.... lmk @iamcardib (sic)''

The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker may be in with a chance as the 'Motorsport' star said she is ''taking her time'' with her debut album.

Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - has written a whole host of songs but wants to make sure they are top notch before letting any of them make the final cut.

Giving an update on her first record, Cardi wrote on Twitter last month: ''I have a lot of pressure on me.I have songs stashed up .I just don't think they qualified for my album .Sometimes i think is ready sometimes i think it's not so I'm going to take my time till it's right. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old rapper recently found herself involved in a feud with fellow rapper Azealia Banks.

The '212' singer accused Cardi of being fake, and said she doesn't believe she has the ''black woman's expression''.

Azealia explained: ''Dont get me wrong I'm very entertained by Cardi B, and I really like 'Bodak Yellow'.

''That's a really good song, but you are not that girl.

''It's just truth, it's just the truth, you know what I'm saying? I'm not trying to take anything from you, but you're just like - you know it's like this female rap thing, it's like a lineage.

''It's a real fire that burns in a soul, you don't have that fire, I'm very happy for your success and I love your come-up and I love like seeing you smile and having a good time.

''But this like, woman's expression, this black woman's expression ... just the fire of the black woman's expression ... you don't have it, Cardi. And you won't get it, because it's not you. (sic)''