MNEK is hosting an LGBTQ+ songwriting camp for Pride in London.

The openly gay songwriter-and-producer behind the hits of Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Stormzy has invited artists including Olly Alexander of Years & Years, L Devine, Ryan Ashley, Rina Sawayama and Kloe to the event at Warner Chappell Studio in West London on July 4 and July 5.

The group will also be joined by producers Jon Shave, Leo Kalyan and Sakima and the studio will become a hub of creativity with people of all backgrounds welcome.

MNEK said: ''I've set up this camp to have a couple days specifically for Pride but to also invite some LGBT talent that I really rate to collaborate with each other.

''The community is so creative and full of really gifted writers and producers so I'm really excited that we are getting to come together, be there for each other and make music for this camp!''

The writing camp is sponsored by Pride in Music - a charity ''working to create a cross-industry network for the LGBTQ+ community and allies'' in the UK music industry.

MNEK previously admitted he's looking forward to the day when there are more ''out'' LGBTQ+ musicians.

The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker believes that although the industry is more accepting than ever of queer artists, he's hoping one day everyone will be able to speak openly about their sexuality in the spotlight, like he and his showbiz pals Olly (Alexander) and Australian star Troye Sivan are.

He said: ''Yes, there are obviously progressive people such as myself, Olly [Alexander] and Troye [Sivan], but everyone's coming out story is different.

''Everyone's journey as a gay man or woman is different; it's personal. We want there to be an influx of people who suddenly feel more comfortable being themselves.''

MNEK - whose real name is Uzoechi Emenike -admitted it the time that he was among one of few current musicians who are blatant about sexuality.

He added: ''In reality everyone is different, so it will be different rates, with different people, in different families. Whether someone comes out or not depends on that.

''You said me, Olly and Troy-but that's it. The second there's a proper host of out gay musicians, that will be the moment.''