MNEK has defended singers who don't write their own material in a series of impassioned social media posts.

The producer-and-musician has worked on tracks for some of the biggest stars in the world - including Beyonce's 'Hold Up', Little Mix's 'Touch' and Madonna's 'Living For Love' - and he has dismissed those who like to criticism artists who don't pen their own songs, insisting that it is the performance of the music that matters.

Taking to Twitter, he said: ''I think people put too much emphasis on people writing their own songs. and this 1 - is coming from someone who has written for and with artists and 2 - applies to both singers AND rappers.

''the whole ghost writing conspiracy thing, just cos they didn't write every single line doesn't make them any less of an artist or a puppet. performing a song, being a recording artist is hard work as well. not everyone can perform a song. not everyone can write a song [sic]''

The 23-year-old musician - whose real name is Uzoechi ''Uzo'' Emenike - pointed to the likes of Whitney Houston and Sean 'Diddy' Combs as shining examples proving his point.

He continued: ''NOT EVERYONE CAN DO BOTH! and there's nothing wrong with that. Whitney barely wrote, was she not one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Would you be calling her a puppet?!

''Diddy. A WHOLE PUFF DIDDYDADDY W/E, didn't write - FAR from a puppet.

''so anyone who gets precious about all of that, need to get their head out of their asses basically. It's just music. don't worry about the process pls and enjoy the tunes! [sic]

When one follower argued that rappers in particular should have experienced the issues they're spitting bars about, MNEK suggested it could still be genuine even if it was someone else's words.

He responded: ''I totally feel you, i just think whether you've put pen to paper or mouth to mic, by doing one or the other - you're agreeing you can relate to the words or that those words relate to your artistry. that's what EYE think lol [sic]''