MNEK duets with Christina Aguilera on 'Deserve'.

The 23-year-old songwriter-and-producer - who has worked with Beyoncé, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa - has revealed he got the chance to sing on track with his idol and Julia Michaels after she invited him and his pal to her birthday bash, where they got drunk together.

In an interview with Gay Times magazine, the 'Never Forget You' hitmaker - whose real name is Uzoechi Osisioma 'Uzo' Emenike - said of the track on Christina's forthcoming LP 'Liberation': ''Well this Christina song that's about to come out is really fun, because it's a duet.

''She invited me and my best friend Ryan to her birthday party a couple of years ago, she was wearing a candy floss wig and was really drunk, and the thing is we had some really fun moments.''

The British star got on like a house on fire with the 37-year-old pop megastar, and he believes it's because her star sign is Sagittarius.

He told the publication: ''She's really hilarious! She's a Sagittarius, and I know a lot of them, and I think I can gauge them and work with them really well - I'm a Scorpio so I'm different - but yeah, I really liked working with her.''

Quizzed on his vocal contribution, MNEK said: ''Yeah, it's a duet. I'm singing with her. I ain't credited ... but it's fine. It's cool.''

Next on MNEK's list of stars he wants to work with his pop diva Mariah Carey, but first he wants to complete his debut LP, which is due out this year.

He said: ''I've been so blessed to work with all my favourite artists as a gay man. There's Beyoncé, there's Madonna, there's Christina, there's Kylie, so it's great, I get to explore the fantasy of that, you know? [But] I want to work with more.

''I've cracked this dream of finishing my debut album, and working with all these other people.

''My next dream is to work with Mariah Carey - that's the next goal. It has to happen now. I'm gonna be promoting this album, but I won't rest until I work with Mariah.''