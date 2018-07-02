MNEK has been announced as a special guest for Years & Years' London Roundhouse show.

The 'Colour' hitmaker is set to join Olly Alexander and co at their concert in Camden on Tuesday (10.07.18), and they could debut a song they've worked on together.

The pop band wrote on Twitter: ''we are SO EXCITED to have our bby @MNEK joining us at our London show at The @RoundhouseLDN !! see you next weeeeek [sic]''

On June 21, the producer-and-songwriter teased fans that he's done a collaboration with the 'Sanctify' hitmakers.

Alongside a picture with Olly, he wrote: ''We got high and talked bwois @ollyyears [sic]''

The 'Desire' group recently announced a mammoth UK arena tour for later this year.

The 'If You're Over Me' hitmakers will kick off their run in support of their forthcoming LP 'Palo Santo' at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 28, including a stop at London's The O2 on December 5, before wrapping at the Lotto Arena in Belgium on February 7.

For their much-awaited follow-up to 2015 debut LP 'Communion', the trio have worked with top songwriters including 'Shape of You' co-writer Steve Mac, Julia Michaels and Adele and Liam Gallagher collaborator Greg Kurstin.

Meanwhile, Olly recently had his dreams come true when he met Rihanna on 'The Graham Norton Show.

The 'Diamonds' singer was promoting her new movie, 'Ocean's 8', and performer Olly was so excited about the meeting that he suffered with insomnia the night before.

He said: ''I couldn't sleep when I found out who would be on the show.''

The Bajan beauty's castmates Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Helen Bonham Carter were also on the ITV show, but when asked which of them is his favourite, the 27-year-old star said: ''It's you, it's you, it's you! You have been such an inspiration to me and I love you.''

The 'Desire' hitmaker previously revealed his aspiration to work with the 30-year-old star, telling BANG Showbiz: ''I want to do a song with Rihanna we need to make that work.''

'Palo Santo' is released on Friday (06.07.18).