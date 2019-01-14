Prada's latest collection was inspired by Frankenstein's monster.

Miuccia Prada has revealed that her autumn/winter 2019 collection - which she debuted in Milan on Sunday night (13.01.19) - was based on Mary Shelley's Gothic novel which follows the story of Victor Frankenstein as he creates a sapient creature in an unorthodox scientific experiment.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she said: ''Frankenstein is an example of a monster with a big heart, so that was the main idea.''

The collection included roughly stitched knitwear emblazoned with images of large red hearts, shirts with prints of limbs; khaki coats and long padded bomber jackets, skirts and bandeau dresses, and backpacks which were strapped across models chests.

The designer reportedly stated that she was drawn to Shelley's novel due to the author's story anonymously releasing her work because her gender meant she could not publicly publish the story.

The 69-year-old designer went on to explain that she wants her brand to be aware of ''what is happening outside of fashion'' and wishes to translate this into her designs.

She said: ''[As a designer] you have the problem of how do you translate what is happening outside in fashion without being pretentious - you can't be pretentious in fashion.

''I am aware of all the problems but we are still a luxury company, so you can do a lot. But I always have to be careful of what I say.''

Meanwhile, the fashion icon recently received the Outstanding Achievement Award at last year's Fashion Awards for her enormous contribution to the world of fashion and design.

British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful - who is a member of the British Fashion Council - has praised Prada as ''a genius''.

He said: ''Mrs Prada is the most revered, most inspirational and probably the most copied designer of her generation.

''She has trained people's eyes to a new way of dressing, one that is not based on the classic idea of the female form. She's a genius!''