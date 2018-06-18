Miuccia Prada's new spring 2019 menswear collection is for ''sexy boys'' but inspired by everyday dress.

The 69-year-old designer unveiled the range on Sunday night (17.06.18) as part of Milan Fashion Week and the clothes being modelling on the catwalk included a range of shorts which came in pink, green, white and blue nylon, which she described as ''the equivalent of a mini skirt'', body-con polo necks, zipped tracksuit tops, varsity knits, leather over-the-shoulder bags and 90s-esque bleached denim.

Miuccia admits she wanted the collection to an inversion of the ''male gaze'' but also fashion that can be worn everyday.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: ''People in fashion invent so many words. But in the end I am really fixated on giving [things] the right name, to not to be conceptual or pretentious. I like to use simple or banal words. Also I never pronounce the word [sexy] in my life.

''Sometimes we hide our work. But sometimes it's good to go to see how people actually dress, and the freedom they should have.''

Miuccia admits she did consider the effect the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are having on the fashion industry but thinks that feeling ''sexy'' will always play a part in the clothes that people choose to wear.

She said: ''Sexy will always exist, whatever company you choose - that's probably one of the reasons people dress, but not the only one. I guess I am known for being a contrarian.''

The collection also showed off the brand's new small logo. When asked why she decided to shrink the Prada name, even though it's against the current industry trend, she said: ''Because the logos are such a trend, I joke with them.''