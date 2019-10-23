'FBI' star Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley are expecting a baby together.

The 37-year-old actress and her 39-year-old husband shared their happy news on Missy's Instagram account by posting a boomerang video that featured two pairs of adult shoes leaning against a plant pot as a pair of baby shoes were dropped down.

The sweet video was captioned: ''There's no more hiding it ... our family is expanding!!!''

Missy's 'FBI' co-star, Zeeko Zaki, commented on the post, saying: ''Let's go!!!!!''

The 29-year-old also shared Missy's post on his Instagram story.

The news comes as Missy and Tom prepare to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last December that the couple had wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

The source said: ''It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends. Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter.''

The couple confirmed they had wed with an Instagram post shortly after, when she shared two photos from the celebration.

In the first photo, the pair struck silly poses, which showcased their matching white shoes. And in the second photo, the couple lovingly gazed into each other's eyes.

The Canadian actress was previously married to 'Shazam' star Zachary Levi but the pair divorced after less than a year.