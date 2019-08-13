Missy Elliott will receive a Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 48-year-old rapper will collect the accolade - which is awarded for her music video contributions over the years - at this year's VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 26th.

Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International, said: ''Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible.

''Her creative vision across production, performance and song-writing is unmatched.''

Missy will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Kanye West when she collects the prize.

The 'Work It' hitmaker will perform at the ceremony for the first time in 16 years.

Taylor Swift will also take to the stage to sing at the event, in what will be her first televised performance since the release of her new album 'Lover', which hits shelves just three days before.

The 29-year-old star leads the nominations alongside Ariana Grande with both up for 10 awards, including the coveted Video of the Year accolade for 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Thank U, Next' respectively.

However, Katy Perry recently denied reports she is set to perform at the VMAs.

Speaking on an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, she said: ''I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think ''www'' stands for wild wild west ... I always say if it doesn't come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt.''

And Miley Cyrus has also denied she will be performing at the spectacle.

A fan wrote on Instagram: ''Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs.''

She replied: ''No f***in way.(sic)''