Missy Elliott and Lizzo have another collaboration on the way.

The rappers teamed up on trap banger 'Tempo' - which featured on Lizzo's debut studio album 'Cuz I Love You' - earlier this year, and now the 'Work It' hitmaker has revealed they've recorded a second track for her own project.

In an interview on 'The Angie Martinez show', Missy teased: ''Lizzo, I love Lizzo.

''We have kicked it so many times in the studio.

''We've got a record together on my other thing that is coming up that is coming up.''

Missy's next project will follow her EP 'Iconology', her first full body of work in 14 years.

The 48-year-old superstar - who hadn't released a record since 2005's 'The Cookbook' - surprised fans with a last-minute announcement last week, before dropping the mini album at midnight, after a ''tremendous year'' so far.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: ''This year has been a tremendous year for me...I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let's continue the celebration at midnight tonight...I'm dropping a collection of new songs! Let's #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ''Missy'' Elliott #Iconology (sic)''

The 'Work It' hitmaker's latest song collection was produced by herself, Timbaland, and Wili Hendrix, and includes the single 'Throw It Back'.

While Missy hadn't released an album since 2005 before 'Iconology', she has appeared on several songs in the meantime, including Little Mix's 'How Ya Doin'?' in 2012, Ariana Grande tune 'Borderline' last year, and 'Tempo'.

The album announcement came just days ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), where the 'Lose Control' star was honoured with the Video Vanguard Award for her music video contributions over the years.

The 'Get Ur Freak On' hitmaker also gave her first performance at the ceremony in 16 years.