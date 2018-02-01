Missy Elliott is releasing a song with Kelly Rowland and Busta Rhymes on Friday (02.02.18).

The 46-year-old rapper has recruited the former Destiny's Child star and the 45-year-old hip-hop legend for the new song, with the title yet to be revealed.

Sharing the artwork for the track on Twitter, Mary wrote: ''BRAND NEW BUSTA MISSY KELLY DROPPING TOMORROW NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! 2.2.18 IT'S TIME!! (sic)''

It will be the first new music from Kelly since she featured with singer/songwriter Jacob Whitesides on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015.

The 'Dilemma' hitmaker previously teased she will be releasing more solo music this year.

She said: ''2018 new music. What I'm excited about [fans] most to hear is probably stories I've never told on this album. I haven't released a record in five years.''

As for Missy and Busta they recently collaborated on a sponsored commercial for the Super Bowl for Doritos and Mountain Dew.

The pair have previously released six songs together, including 1998's 'Get Contact' and 2008's 'She's Fine'.

And Kelly and Missy have also worked together before, they featured on R&B star Fantasia's 2013 track 'Without Me'.

Missy continues to be prolific in releasing new music, last year she dropped 'I'm Better' with Lamb, and the year before she teamed up with Fall Out Boy for the 'Ghostbusters' soundtrack, 'Ghostbusters (I'm Not Afraid)'.