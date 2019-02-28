Missy Elliott sent Lizzo a Memoji of herself singing in the studio.

The 'Juice' singer has revealed the 'Work It' rapper surprised her by sending the animated emoji of herself singing into her iPhone before sending over her verse for their forthcoming, as-yet-untiled, collaboration using the fun messaging tool.

Speaking to Travis Mills about the song on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Lizzo said: ''This new one I heard it, and [it] was so obviously Missy, and I was like 'I hope she blesses me with a verse.'

''Like you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they're gonna send it back.''

Recalling how she sent her the verse, she added: ''She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that's how I got the verse.

''I got a Memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, 'OMG what the hell.'

''I had to hook it up to my speaker system but it wasn't even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio so ... and then she finally [sent] the track over and this was insane she killed [it].''

The 30-year-old star - who recently confirmed herself as a performer at this summer's Glastonbury festival - took to Twitter to praise her idol last month.

She wrote: ''You are our fearless leader. You cut through the thickets of the musical landscape and brought us to the futuristic, smooth, syncopated land of Missy. We love you, we cherish you and we need you.''

And the 47-year-old star returned the compliment hailing Lizzo ''talented with so much sauce''.

She replied: ''@Lizzo I thank you so much for your kind words!!! You are so talented with so much sauce! And such a good spirited person from when I met you I'm humbly grateful (sic)''