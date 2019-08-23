Fans will get the chance to try on Missy Elliott's iconic stage outfits at a new pop up museum.

The 48-year-old rapper will receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday (26.08.19), and to celebrate, the VMAs and Pepsi are creating a pop-up museum showcasing elements from Missy's career.

The Museum of Missy Elliott is located at 632 Broadway in New York and will open the weekend before the awards ceremony.

Fans will get an inside look at some of the backdrops and outfits from her most famous music videos, including 'Gossip Folks', 'Lose Control' and 'Sock It 2 Me' and they will also have the chance to try on her iconic trash bag dress, designed by June Ambrose, which featured in 'The Rain' music video.

In addition, the pop-up museum will also feature a nail bar.

Meanwhile, Missy is set to pick up the Video Vanguard Award - for her music video contributions over the years - at this year's VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International, said: ''Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible.

''Her creative vision across production, performance and song-writing is unmatched.''

Missy will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Kanye West when she collects the prize.

The 'Work It' hitmaker will perform at the ceremony for the first time in 16 years.