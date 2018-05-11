Missy Elliott says drinking water has helped get her ''glow back''.

The 46-year-old rapper has been working on her fitness over the last few months and although the 'Work it' singer has ''never been a water drinker'' and struggled to cut out the carbs, choosing natural nourishment over fizzy drinks, juice and bread has stopped her feeling ''sluggish''.

Posting a picture on her Instagram account, Missy - whose real name is Melissa Elliott - said: ''Proud to say it's been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or pop & I cut out bread & Lord knows that's been the hardest for me! See I've NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin it really restore glow back & I don't feel sluggish (sic)''

However, although the star is ''proud'' of her trim and healthy figure, she admits her ''weakness'' is indulging in greasy ''junkfood''.

But Missy is determined to replace her cheat meals with more nutritious options and ''fight'' for a healthy lifestyle.

Missy continued: ''NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD s**t that's my weakness #Facts But if I can give up those other things I'll fight that too! (sic)''

And the 'Get Ur Freak On' singer has reached a compromise to help her through the days when she needs a sweet treat.

She revealed: ''Maybe two cupcakes a month. (sic)''