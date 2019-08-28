Missy Elliott lost her diamond necklace at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 48-year-old rapper has offered a ''reward'' to anyone who can help reunite her with her precious jewel after it vanished from her neck after she picked up the Video Vanguard Award - which was awarded for her music video contributions over the years - at the annual ceremony at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Work It' hitmaker wrote: ''Anyone found this necklace at the VMAs backstage or know anything about it there's a reward it's the shorter one... thanks (sic),'' followed by a praying hands emoji.

It's not known how much the necklace is worth but it's thought it has sentimental value considering Missy is willing to part with her cash in order to see its return.

Despite losing her jewellery, it was an epic night for the brunette beauty at the ceremony as she was almost reduced to tears when she collected her award.

She said: ''I promised I wouldn't cry this time because I cry at every awards.

''But this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me.

''I've worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award, so it means so much to me. I promise y'all, it don't go unnoticed the support and love you'd showed to me over the years.''

Missy follows in the footsteps of the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Kanye West in being awarded the prize.

The hip-hop star performed for the first time in 16 years at the ceremony and had a special treat in store for fans, as she brought out special guest dancer Alyson Stoner, who appeared in her 'Work It' music video in 2003 a child.