Missy Elliott ''loved'' feeling like a ''hip-hop Michelin woman'' in the outfits she wore in her music videos.

The 45-year-old rapper has adorned a variety of unusual ensembles in the footage accompanying her hit records over the years, which include a bright green co-ord and black puffy attire in her 'The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)' video, but the star has claimed the garments were to conceal her ''shyness'' but were also a ''symbol of power''.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices throughout her career in Elle USA magazine, the musician - whose full name is Melissa Arnette 'Missy' Elliott - said: ''To me, the outfit was a way to mask my shyness behind all the chaos of the look.

''The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman.

''I knew I could have on a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different.''

Although Missy has claimed the items she has adorned are to conceal her introverted persona, she has admitted she has ''never'' been afraid of being a ''provocative woman''.

She explained: ''Although I am shy, I was never afraid to be a provocative woman.''

And the 'Work It' hitmaker has credited herself as an ''innovator and a creative unlike any other'' because of her outlandish style.

She said: ''I've always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other.''

Missy has shared a picture of her from the cover of the June issue of the publication on social media, which captures her wearing products from fashion designer Marc Jacobs' Autumn/Winter 2017 collection.

In the upload Missy praises the 54-year-old creative mastermind for his designs.

She wrote: ''Thank u @elleusa #ELLEmagazine for having me on the cover & inside for your fashion spread! I enjoyed myself and what a great interview I had with u allI am #humblygrateful & TO MY FAM/SUPPORTERS MAKE SURE YALL COP THE JUNE ISSUE #ElleMagazine AYYYE COME THROUGH! oh Big up @marcjacobs I'm rocking his Fall/Winter collection it's FIYAH (sic).''