Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams and Nicki Minaj are the only three collaborations on Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' album.

The pop star has confirmed the three artists - of which she has worked with two, Nicki and Pharrell, previously - that have contributed their talents to the singer's hotly anticipated fourth studio album on social media.

Replying to a fan asking how many features there are, Ariana replied:''three my love ! P, Nicki, Missy ! [sic]''

'Get Ur Freak On' rapper Missy then took to her profile to share how ''grateful'' she is to have made the final cut, suggesting she found out from the tweet.

She wrote: ''Thank you so much for having me apart of ya album! I got to write a song for Ariana I'm humbly grateful [sic]''

The collaborations confirmation comes after the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker sent fans wild last week, when she uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account of her lip-syncing Nicki's verse on new song 'The Light is Coming', but it looks like there may be more duets in the pipeline from the pair.

One fan took to her Twitter this week to inform everyone that their music video for 'The Light is Coming' was being ''shot right now.''

She wrote: ''tlic mv is being shot rn as we speak, we truly aren't ready for the looks nicki and ariana will serve (sic).''

To which the 24-year-old singer - who previously teamed up with Nicki on 2016's 'Side to Side' and 2014's 'Bang Bang' with Jessie J and 'Get On Your Knees' - replied: ''nah we already shot dat one (sic).''

The fan account responded: ''Dat one'' IS THERE MORE?! (sic).''

Nicki then set tongues wagging when she replied with a coy smirk emoji.

Her first single on the album 'No Tears Left to Cry' was inspired by the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North West England, last May.

In the track, she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert.

On the chorus, she sings: ''Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up.''

'Sweetener' - Ariana's first studio album since 2016's 'Dangerous Woman' - is released in August.