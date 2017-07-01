Mischa Barton is ''terrified'' of her ex-boyfriend.

The former 'O.C.' actress appeared in court on Friday (30.06.17) in a bid to have a temporary restraining order against Adam Spaw extended and told the judge he had broken the terms of the current restriction - which was put in place in March - and she felt he was ''stalking'' her.

Mischa claimed her former partner showed up at her friend's house, where she was staying, and asked to gain access to her car, and also told the court he had been calling and texting her.

According to the New York Daily News newspaper, she said: ''He doesn't seem to understand the TRO.

''I definitely feel he's been stalking me. I look over my shoulder all the time when I'm walking. He's intimidating. He's 6-foot-4. I would be terrified to see him.''

The 31-year-old actress also claimed her ex-boyfriend left behind ''doctored'' sex tapes of her, but didn't give any details, saying only they weren't the originals.

Adam was not in court because he was out of the state visiting his mother, so the judge extended the temporary order and set a follow-up hearing for July 21, when he will rule on making it permanent. He also warned the next meeting will be the last in the case, so Adam must attend if he wants to give his version of events.

Adam is still banned from releasing sex tapes which Mischa claims were made by another former boyfriend, Jon Zacharias.

And last month, the actress obtained a permanent restraining order against Jon, which also bans him from distributing any explicit images of her.

Mischa's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, shared a picture of herself and her famous client outside the court after the hearing about Jon on Twitter and wrote: ''COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton,. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. (sic)''

She later added in a statement: ''Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images.

''All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.''

Mischa had previously claimed in court documents that Jon had recorded them having sex, and taken photos of her nude, without her knowledge.

She accused him of trying to sell the tapes for $500,000.