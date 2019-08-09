Mischa Barton and James Abercrombie have split after two years of dating.

The 33-year-old actress and the Australian model had been romancing since June 2017, but according to E! News, the pair have now called time on their relationship.

A source told the publication: ''Mischa and James are over. The reason she broke up with him is to focus on her career.

''This is the first time Mischa is actually having a second life in her career, and she wants to focus on it. That's the reason she broke up with him.''

The 'O.C.' alum recently joined the cast of 'The Hills: New Beginnings', and it is believed she wants to focus her efforts on the show, rather than on a relationship.

However, the news comes after Mischa previously said she's keen to find an ''adventurous'' partner who will also be her ''best friend''.

She said earlier this year: ''You know, I love men who make me laugh and are adventurous and travel a lot and are very understanding of my career and my life.

''I think it's like everyone, you want a best friend to come home to.''

And Mischa also indicated before 'The Hills' reboot began airing that her romance with James was already over, as she teased their break-up would be shown in the programme.

She said: ''I do have a boyfriend when the show starts, but you'll see ...''

The blonde beauty has slammed the idea that her movie into reality TV signals the end for her acting career.

She explained: ''You'll see on the show, I'm going on auditions. And I'm getting back out there and I've been doing that, developing stuff, I'm just not sure what it will be yet. But yeah, I'm definitely game for that.''