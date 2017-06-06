Mischa Barton has received a ''victory'' in her revenge porn lawsuit.

The former 'O.C.' actress had taken legal action against former lover Jon Zacharias after he allegedly shopped a sex tape featuring her to porn outlets and on Monday (05.06.17), the 31-year-old beauty was delighted to reach an agreement at Los Angeles Superior Court, in which her ex-boyfriend agreed not to distribute any of the images and to turn them over to Mischa.

And Jon was also ordered to stay away from his old flame after she secured a restraining order against him.

Mischa's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, shared a picture of herself and her famous client outside the court on Twitter and wrote: ''COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton,. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. (sic)''

She later added in a statement to People: ''Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images.

''All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.''

The lawyer went on to praise Mischa for taking action as she wanted to set an example to women everywhere.

She added: ''I am proud to declare victory for Mischa. She did this not just for herself, but for all women and girls. Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see. If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn't, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone.''

Mischa had previously claimed in court documents that Jon had recorded them having sex, and taken photos of her nude, without her knowledge.

She accused him of trying to sell the tapes for $500,000.