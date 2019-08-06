Mischa Barton has ''an underlying fear'' that she won't act again.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star has admitted she worries for her acting future, as she opened up about losing out on a role for which she recently auditioned.

She said: ''There is an underlying fear that I'm not going to find the right role or roles at this point, and I need to really be on top of my game at this moment.''

And when it comes to work, Mischa previously admitted she took three months to sign up for 'The Hills' reboot.

She said: ''It wasn't an overnight decision. It was a process to even decide to do it. And by that, I mean three months thinking about it.''

Asked why she signed up, she added: ''There's always been a bit of mystery surrounding me. And people not really knowing, quote unqUote, who Mischa really is. And sometimes it gets a little old, answering those questions.''

Mischa relocated from New York to Los Angeles for 'The Hills' and explained the cameras will see her trying to reignite her acting career.

She shared: ''You see some of my relocating back to Los Angeles after having taken some time off and I really stepped away to the East Coast to a much more normal life. I was in upstate New York, in a very, very relaxed and real environment ... There's something about the business that you love and hate. Los Angeles is so intense and you have to be in the right frame of mind to get into the audition game. And I suppose that's sort of what you see me beginning to do, which is to try and get back into that.''