Mischa Barton feared going public with her revenge porn case.

The former 'O.C.' actress had taken legal action against former lover Jon Zacharias after he allegedly shopped a sex tape featuring her to porn outlets, and in May, the 31-year-old beauty was delighted to reach an agreement at Los Angeles Superior Court, in which her ex-boyfriend agreed not to distribute any of the images and to turn them over to Mischa.

However, Mischa now admits the battle leading up to her court victory was ''hard'' because of the ''stigma'' surrounding the term revenge porn.

Speaking on Friday's (14.07.17) episode of 'The View', Mischa said: ''It's hard to do. Just coming public with it and knowing that there is a stigma around it and knowing that you have to go into court and face the person ... it's not easy to do. You worry about what people will think. You know, ultimately the outcome is better this way around.''

During her court case, Mischa was also awarded a restraining order against Jon, who must stay 100 yards clear of the star at all times.

Mischa's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, shared a picture of herself and her famous client outside the court on Twitter and wrote: ''COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton,. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. (sic)''

She later added in a statement: ''Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images.

''All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.''

The lawyer went on to praise Mischa for taking action as she wanted to set an example to women everywhere.

She added: ''I am proud to declare victory for Mischa. She did this not just for herself, but for all women and girls. Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see. If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn't, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone.''

Mischa had previously claimed in court documents that Jon had recorded them having sex, and taken photos of her nude, without her knowledge.

She accused him of trying to sell the tapes for $500,000.