Mis-Teeq can't find the time to get back together.

The 'Scandalous' hitmakers - comprising Sabrina Washington, Alesha Dixon and Su-Elise Nash - went their separate ways in 2005 but are very keen to get back on stage together, once their schedules allow it.

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Alesha told Star magazine of the possibility of a reunion: ''Never say never. The girls and I still have a really good relationship.

''We've always said it would be a lovely thing to do, but it's finding the right time.

''Every time I perform, I always do a Mis-Teeq medley and it goes down a storm, which makes me think, 'Oh I must call the girls...' ''

Though the 35-year-old singer - who has daugheter Azura, four, with spouse Azuka Ononye - is better known for her presenting work and TV show judging these days, she insists music will always be where her ''heart and soul'' lie.

She said: ''I've been in the studio writing. No matter what other projects I take on, I'll always continue to do music because that's where my heart and soul is.

''If there's a day I'm not working on 'BGT' or being a mum, I'm in the studio.''

Alesha previously vowed never to retire and admitted she wants to ''die behind a microphone''.

She said: ''I'll never retire. How do you retire from something that you love?

''You don't. Especially when you are a creative person. I want to die behind a microphone.''